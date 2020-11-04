Medical Marijuana 2020 declares victory for Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Medical Marijuana 2020, Mississippi became the 35th state to establish a medical marijuana program through Initiative 65.

“I speak on behalf of my entire team when I say we want to give God the glory and praise for this victory,” said Jamie Grantham, Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director. “He started this. He made this amazing plant that is helping so many people across the country. He provided and blessed this journey every step of the way since we began in 2018. We have prayed diligently that this program would pass, knowing that it will help so many suffering patients and families in Mississippi. God gets the glory for this win. God gets the glory for 65 passing. This is a huge day for Mississippi and I couldn’t be more excited, humbled, or thankful.”

More than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put Initiative 65 on the ballot. Now that voters have approved it, the Mississippi State Department of Health will begin the process of writing the regulations and setting up the program with a start date of August 2021.

To learn more about Initiative 65, visit www.medicalmarijuana2020.com.

