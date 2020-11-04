Medicinal marijuana officially legalized in Mississippi, what’s next?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical marijuana is now legal in Mississippi after Initiative 65 passed by nearly 50 percent, but when will the system be up and running?

Mississippi is among dozens of states that have legalized medical marijuana. Almost immediately, the Mississippi State Department of Health, the overseeing agency, will start drafting and putting in place the rules and regulations that has to be done by July 2021.

By August 2021, medical marijuana patient cards will need to be issued.

Patients with debilitating medical conditions will be able to legally obtain medical marijuana after getting a doctor’s recommendation. It includes at least two dozen qualifying conditions such as cancer, chronic pain and post traumatic stress disorder to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana per 14-day period.

Jamie Gratham, with Mississippians for Compassionate Care, has pushed for Initiative 65 for at least two and a half years.

“Thrilled. My whole team is thrilled, and we’re just so humbled. I always want to give glory to the Lord. This was his plan and he has provided and blessed the whole time, every single step of the way,” expressed Gratham.

The win doesn’t come without its challenges. The mayor of Madison has asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to invalidate the cannabis measures, because she said the initiatives were unlawfully placed before voters.

As of now, the Secretary of State has two days left to respond. 12 News reached out to Governor Tate Reeves’ Office, and we are waiting to hear back.

