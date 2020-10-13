Medical marijuana public hearing to be held Tuesday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters will have a final chance to learn about Initiative 65 and 65 A regarding medical marijuana before the November election.

Initiative 65 would create a medical marijuana program that would help patients with 22 debilitating diseases such as cancer, seizures, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The program would be regulated through the Mississippi State Department of Health, and patients will have to meet with a doctor before they can be certified.

Initiative 65 A was created by members of the state legislature. It would restrict medical marijuana to patients with terminal illnesses and would be self funded through user fees, which means only those who use it pay for it.

If you would like to attend, the public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

