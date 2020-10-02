Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Mike Espy is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith for the U.S. Senate. The race is a rematch of the 2018 special election. Libertarian Jimmy Edwards is also running for the Senate seat.
