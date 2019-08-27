Meeting canceled to discuss Pelahatchie mayor’s residency

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV)- A special meeting in the town of Pelahatchie has been canceled.



12 News planned on attending that meeting where the Pelahatchie Board of Aldermen would discuss Mayor Ryshonda Beechem’s residency, appoint a temporary mayor and set a special election.

When I got there this was the notice on the door “meeting cancelled.” The mayor says the town attorney canceled it.

That’s just one issue being called into question.

On Monday night, the mayor is responding to workers being left unpaid:

“If the board of aldermen of the town of Pelahatchie do not take action to execute overdue payroll by midnight on Tuesday August 27, 2019, I as Mayor will execute necessary paperwork to bring the city current on payroll, as a compromise and temporary solution to the issues plaguing to the town.”

The mayor is under fire for not signing checks for those employees, one reason, she says, is a lawsuit that centers around a misappropriation of funds.

“There were misappropriation of funds prior to and after being told by the attorney general’s office even if it is approved by the board that if I sign off on it then, I too, will be held responsible and held reliable for it,” said Beechem.

Emotions were strong Monday morning between the police chief and the mayor

The situation is the talk of the town.

The mayor is now calling on the board to give her a status update saying they’re able to sign the payroll.

The labor department was in town Monday to find what’s going on.