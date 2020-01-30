Mega Millions and Powerball tickets on sale in Mississippi

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are now on sale in Mississippi.

One of the first tickets sold in Mississippi was at Keith’s Superstore in Pass Christian. 12 News talked to ticket buyers.

“I’ve been in kind of a bad situation for the last few years coming down the Mississippi River, and people have helped me out so I’d give it back to all of the people on the river. And then I’d give it to a cancer organization somewhere, I’d give it all away,” said Kelly Phillips. “I ended up getting diagnosed with Cancer and they gave me three to four months to live and I’m here three years later, so I’m like…I’d just give it away, I don’t need money.”

If you want to buy a ticket, you can find a retailer location by clicking here.