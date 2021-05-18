Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight

(NEXSTAR) – You still have time to buy tickets ahead of tonight’s $475 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. CT. To win it all, you need to match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Tickets are $2 each.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.

You can watch the drawing live on WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News.