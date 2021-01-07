Mega Millions jackpot increases to $510M: Mississippi Lottery

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 8, has jumped from an estimated annuity jackpot of $490 million to $510 million. The new cash value is now estimated at $377.4 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion for this weekend’s drawings. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.

