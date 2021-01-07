Mega Millions jackpot increases to $510M: Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 8, has jumped from an estimated annuity jackpot of $490 million to $510 million. The new cash value is now estimated at $377.4 million.
Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion for this weekend’s drawings. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.
