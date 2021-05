JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Someone could win the $430 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Friday, May 14. There were no winners on Tuesday.

If you win and decide to take the cash option, you would walk away with $291.1 million.

Friday’s drawing will be at 10:00 p.m. CT. You can watch the drawing live on WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News.