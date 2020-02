JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said 19 counties have submitted damage reports for the February 10-14 severe weather and flood event.

With rain coming this week, MEMA is monitoring the counties along the Pearl River. MEMA leaders said they are in contact with those county EMA director to help with any resource requests.

So far, 19 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA for the Feb. 10-14 severe weather and flood event. With rain coming this week, we are monitoring the counties along the Pearl River. We are in contact with those county EMA directors to help with any resource requests. — MSEMA (@MSEMA) February 18, 2020

Click here for more flood coverage.