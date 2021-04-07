Severe Weather Tools

MEMA advises preparation ahead of severe storms Wednesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The threat of severe weather could impact Central Mississippi on Wednesday into overnight when many are asleep.

The severity has been upgraded to a Level 3 “enhanced” risk from Jackson to Vicksburg and areas north in the Delta. A line of storms with damaging winds may also cause spin-up tornadoes from Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. into Thursday at 3:00 a.m.

Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said in situations like this, outside tornado sirens can’t be relied on as a warning. They advised neighbors not to let their guard down by taking an extra level of preparation.

