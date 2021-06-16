MEMA continues to monitor tropical system in the Gulf

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway for 2021, and a system in the Gulf of Mexico could be the first tropical storm of the season.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are keeping an eye on the situation. They anticipate the system could develop into a tropical depression by Thursday or Friday, and the storm would be named Claudette.

The storm could bring heavy wind, rain and possible flooding. Officials said it’s important to go over your safety plan and prepare your emergency kits.

“That means having water, food on hand. We’re really emphasizing having at least three days of supplies on hand,” said Kelly Richardson, with MEMA.

MEMA has been in contact with emergency crews on the coast about getting sandbags to neighbors in case there’s a threat of flooding.