MEMA damage reports from Monday’s severe weather

PEARL, MISS. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received damage reports from 14 counties due to the tornadoes and severe storms that impacted the state on Monday, December 16.

There are reports of 14 tornadoes. There are also 7,934 power outages statewide.

Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):

Amite: Homes damaged, power outages, roads closed

Homes damaged, power outages, roads closed Clarke: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down

Homes damaged, trees and power lines down Hinds: Homes damaged, trees down, power outages

Homes damaged, trees down, power outages Jefferson Davis: Homes damaged, power lines down, roads closed, trees down

Homes damaged, power lines down, roads closed, trees down Jones: Major damage in the City of Laurel, roads closed/damaged, power outages, trees down

Major damage in the City of Laurel, roads closed/damaged, power outages, trees down Lamar: Sumrall Schools sustained damage, injuries reported

Sumrall Schools sustained damage, injuries reported Lee: Homes damaged, power outages

Homes damaged, power outages Lincoln: Homes damaged, power outages

Homes damaged, power outages Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: Roads closed

Roads closed Simpson: Homes damaged, church damaged

Homes damaged, church damaged Smith: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down, roads closed

Homes damaged, trees and power lines down, roads closed Prentiss: Homes damaged, trees down

Homes damaged, trees down Tishomingo: Homes damaged, power outages

Homes damaged, power outages Union: Homes damaged, minor injury, power outages

Shelters:

Lee County: Guntown Community Center

Guntown Community Center Jones County: LT Ellis Center – 610 Munson Street, Laurel

LT Ellis Center – 610 Munson Street, Laurel Smith County: Mize Volunteer Fire Department – 115 Cedar Street, Mize

State Assets/Resources Deployed:

Amite County: 50 tarps

50 tarps Clarke County: 200 tarps

200 tarps Hinds County: Unmanned aircraft system (UAS) 100 tarps

Jefferson Davis: 40 tarps

40 tarps Jones County: 200 tarps

200 tarps Lamar County: 100 tarps

100 tarps Lee County: 150 tarps Unmanned aircraft system (UAS)

Lincoln County: 50 tarps

50 tarps Smith County: 200 tarps Debris removal team

Union County: 50 tarps

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices.

The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices is online at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/.