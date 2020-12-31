MEMA encourages neighbors to prepare for severe storms on New Year’s Eve

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said they’re ready for any possible damage from Thursday’s severe weather. No one has been deployed at this time. Depending on the severity of the storm, a deployment is a possibility.

Malary White, MEMA’s director of external affairs, said one of the biggest concerns is when the storm will hit the state. Thursday is New Year’s Eve, and people could be out celebrating. White said everyone should pause celebrations, stay at home and prepare for the storm.

“Make sure you have an app on your phone that can give you severe weather alerts. If you have a weather radio, make sure your batteries are charged and ready to go. Charge your cell phones tonight, and we always preach about the emergency preparedness kit, which is water, three to five days worth of food,” she stated.

White continued, “The first 72 is on you. That means we need all of our residents to be self-sufficient and self sustainable for the first 72 hours. If the storm is bad enough and we need federal assistance to come in, like we did with Zeta, it takes time to get those resources in.”

In the Pine Belt, safe houses are on standby if anyone needs to evacuate. White said people who live on the coast are also still recovering from past storms. She suggested reinforcing anything that’s not strapped down.

