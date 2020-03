JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency executive director Greg Michel joined us in the studio to talk about the efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

There have been a total of four cases reported in Mississippi.

So far, 42 individuals have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory as of March 12.

At 4:30 pm, the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a news conference about the new cases.