MEMA executive director released from hospital following COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greg Michel, the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been discharged from the hospital.

Michel was released Wednesday night after being hospitalized with pneumonia, which was a complication caused by his diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to officials, he is now resting at home with family in time for the holidays.

“Director Michel was released from the hospital Wednesday night. He’s now at home resting and wants to thank everyone that has prayed for him and checked on him during his illness. He can’t thank his medical team enough for all their efforts in his recovery. Mr. Michel looks forward to being back at work as soon as he can. In the meantime, he’ll be spending a restful Christmas at home.” Malary White, MEMA Director of External Affairs

