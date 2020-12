MEMA executive director tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe. The current Executive Orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, December 11, 2020.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 statewide, for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than ten in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.