MEMA: Five counties submitted damage reports from Sunday storms; 1 fatality reported

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released its initial damage report for the severe weather event that happened on Sunday, April 19. There are more than 8,000 customers without power across the state. One storm-related death from Marion County has been reported to the agency.

At this time, five counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

(Not all five counties are listed below)

Forrest – 8 homes damaged, 25 roads closed due to debris

– 8 homes damaged, 25 roads closed due to debris Marion – 20 homes damaged, 20+ roads closed due to debris, one fire station on Hurricane Creek Road Destroyed

– 20 homes damaged, 20+ roads closed due to debris, one fire station on Hurricane Creek Road Destroyed Jackson – one home destroyed, one home major damage

For those that sustained damage during the April 19 severe weather, you’re encouraged to report that damage using our citizen self-reporting tool: https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrackcsr/