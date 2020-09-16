MEMA leaders assess damage from Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State and county emergency management authorities are sweeping through the coastal area to assess the damage from Hurricane Sally.

The executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Greg Michel, drove down with a team to meet with county branch leaders to discuss the impact.

Dozen of trees have fallen on power lines, causing Jackson and George counties to have more than 7,000 homes and businesses without power.

Companies like Mississippi Power and Singing River Electric were deployed throughout the coastline to repair the damage to the power poles. They expect to have almost all power restored by Thursday morning.

So far, Mississippi has managed to avoid four direct hits from hurricanes in 2020.

“We were very well prepared, and the counties were well prepared. As you may recall, we began making preparations really before Monday with evacuations being issued, beginning in Hancock and Harrison County and Jackson. And we had assets that been staged for us. For the most part, seems like people adhere to the evacuations and appreciate people remaining vigilant, and understand we’re not through hurricane season yet,” said Michel.

LATEST STORIES: