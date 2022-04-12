JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe weather continues to impact the state, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is urging residents to have a plan in place when bad weather hits.

Chief Communication Officer Malary White said it’s important for citizens stay vigilant and not get complacent.

“Complacency can be a killer. Unfortunately, thinking that it cannot happen to me, that mentality can be fatal. and so we want people to understand the risk factor of it. Now, we are not trying to get people all worked up and anxious about it. We just want you to know hey, it’s time for you to just be alert, be weather aware of what’s happening in your area. just make sure you have a plan in place or it just in case it gets bad,” said White.

Severe weather is expected to move into central Mississippi overnight Tuesday.