MEMA offers tips to prepare for freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When it comes to preparing for the cold and potentially icy conditions, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are telling everyone to prepare now to avoid more problems later.

It is not the typical weather many are used to seeing deep in the south. With freezing temperatures on the way, it is time to prepare homes so they will not be in trouble later.

Kelly Richarson, MEMA public information officer, said, “Make sure your windows, as well as the doors to your outside are sealed. You can also insulate those pipes, whether you buy a pipe sleeve or something you buy from Home Depot, or even just something you have at home. You don’t want those pipes to brake pipes to bust, that could be very bad. Another thing you can do to also prevent pipes from bursting is when the cold air arrives, let those faucets drip at night. Another thing you can do is open those cabinet doors and let the cold air circulate.”

The cold expected to linger. Those traveling to work Monday could be met with obstacles.

Jace Ponder, MDOT public information officer, said, “Ice can form especially on roads that are elevated along bridges. As the temperatures start to drop, we will have crews out putting salt and slag on the bridges and the roadways that may be affected.”

Ponder said the safest thing you can do is stay home. If you have to go out, take things slow and watch out for patches of ice.