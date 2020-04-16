MEMA provides update on deadly Easter tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 12.

At this time, 33 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. Over 1,200 homes have been impacted statewide by Sunday’s severe weather event. Additionally, over 75 businesses across the state have been impacted.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 33 counties are listed below)

Carroll –2

–2 Chickasaw – 15

– 15 Clarke –22

–22 Covington – 352

– 352 Grenada – 92

– 92 Humphreys – 4

– 4 Jasper – 74

74 Jefferson Davis – 205

– 205 Jones – 328

– 328 Lafayette – 3

– 3 Lawrence – 23

– 23 Marion – 1

– 1 Newton – 13

– 13 Panola – 32

– 32 Rankin –1

–1 Smith – 16

– 16 Sunflower – 4

– 4 Tate – 12

– 12 Yazoo – 7

Statewide Total Homes Impacted = 1,206

Neighbors can still self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on MEMA’s website https://www.msema.org/.