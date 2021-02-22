MEMA provides update on response to last week’s winter weather

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided an update on the winter weather that impacted the state last week.

“We are currently working with counties conducting damage assessments. Once that information is gathered, MEMA will have a better grasp of the destruction from this winter storm event. The state must reach more than a $4.5 million threshold of damages to request a major disaster declaration for public assistance. We are working as fast as we can to get this done for our state,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Last week, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency reported one storm-related fatality to MEMA that occurred due to a motor vehicle accident. Over the weekend, MEMA received an additional report of a storm-related death in Oktibbeha County also due to a traffic accident. This brings the total of statewide storm-related deaths to two.

The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:

Adams County – 1 home affected; 4 businesses affected

Chickasaw County – 5 businesses affected

Clay County – 2 businesses affected

Copiah County – 2 businesses affected

Grenada County – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

Marshall County – 1 home affected; 1 business affected

Oktibbeha County – 2 homes affected

Smith County – 1 business affected

Warren County – 6 homes affected

Washington County – 15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues

With many neighbors still without power and running water, MEMA will continue to work to fulfill supply requests from the counties. Currently, MEMA has delivered and/or is processing the following requested resources:

Bottles of water – 131,040

Disaster Reservist Personnel – 14

Tarps – 160

If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages you to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.