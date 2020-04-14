MEMA releases damage report from Easter storms; 12 fatalities in state

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. One additional fatality has been confirmed in Jones County, which brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 12.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

Carroll – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

4 fatalities Jones – * 3 fatalities

3 fatalities Lawrence – 2 fatalities

2 fatalities Panola – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 37,000 without power in the state. At this time, 30 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

(*Not all 30 counties are listed below)

Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged

– 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris

–2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris Chickasaw – 12 public roads saw major damaged and 15 homes affected

– 12 public roads saw major damaged and 15 homes affected Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 7 mobile homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage

–5 homes destroyed, 7 mobile homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage Coahoma – 24 homes damaged, 10 roads closed

– 24 homes damaged, 10 roads closed Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris

–15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris Humphreys – 1 mobile home destroyed, 2 homes minor damage

– 1 mobile home destroyed, 2 homes minor damage Jasper – 15 homes destroyed, 1 mobile home destroyed, 18 homes and 1 mobile home major damage, 3 homes and 3 mobile homes minor damage

15 homes destroyed, 1 mobile home destroyed, 18 homes and 1 mobile home major damage, 3 homes and 3 mobile homes minor damage Jefferson Davis – 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage

– 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage Jones – 18 homes and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 16 homes with major damage, 1 business destroyed, 3 businesses with major damage

– 18 homes and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 16 homes with major damage, 1 business destroyed, 3 businesses with major damage Lafayette –5 homes damaged

–5 homes damaged Lawrence – 3 homes and 4 mobile homes destroyed, 4 homes and 1 mobile home with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed, 4 public roads with major damage

– 3 homes and 4 mobile homes destroyed, 4 homes and 1 mobile home with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed, 4 public roads with major damage Leake – 10 homes damaged, 4 roads closed due to damage

– 10 homes damaged, 4 roads closed due to damage Lowndes – 1 home major damage, 4 roads closed

– 1 home major damage, 4 roads closed Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris

–10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris Newton –2 homes with major damage

–2 homes with major damage Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.

–5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage. Quitman – 15 homes damaged, 5 apartments damaged, 15 roads closed due to damage

– 15 homes damaged, 5 apartments damaged, 15 roads closed due to damage Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage

–1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage Sharkey – 1 home damaged.

– 1 home damaged. Smith – 2 homes major damage, 1 mobile home destroyed

– 2 homes major damage, 1 mobile home destroyed Sunflower – 4 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage

– 4 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage Tate –3 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage, 1 road washed out

–3 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage, 1 road washed out Walthall – 100 homes damaged

– 100 homes damaged Wayne – 3 homes damaged

– 3 homes damaged Yazoo –1 home destroyed, 2 homes major damage, 1 business destroyed, 2 businesses major damage, 1 public road major damage

Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.