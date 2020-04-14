MEMA releases damage report from Easter storms; 12 fatalities in state

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. One additional fatality has been confirmed in Jones County, which brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 12.
Counties Reporting Fatalities:
- Carroll – 1 Fatality
- Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
- Jones – *3 fatalities
- Lawrence – 2 fatalities
- Panola – 1 Fatality
- Walthall – 1 fatality
There are currently more than 37,000 without power in the state. At this time, 30 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.
(*Not all 30 counties are listed below)
- Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged
- Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris
- Chickasaw – 12 public roads saw major damaged and 15 homes affected
- Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 7 mobile homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage
- Coahoma – 24 homes damaged, 10 roads closed
- Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris
- Humphreys – 1 mobile home destroyed, 2 homes minor damage
- Jasper – 15 homes destroyed, 1 mobile home destroyed, 18 homes and 1 mobile home major damage, 3 homes and 3 mobile homes minor damage
- Jefferson Davis – 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage
- Jones – 18 homes and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 16 homes with major damage, 1 business destroyed, 3 businesses with major damage
- Lafayette –5 homes damaged
- Lawrence – 3 homes and 4 mobile homes destroyed, 4 homes and 1 mobile home with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed, 4 public roads with major damage
- Leake – 10 homes damaged, 4 roads closed due to damage
- Lowndes – 1 home major damage, 4 roads closed
- Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris
- Newton –2 homes with major damage
- Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.
- Quitman – 15 homes damaged, 5 apartments damaged, 15 roads closed due to damage
- Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage
- Sharkey – 1 home damaged.
- Smith – 2 homes major damage, 1 mobile home destroyed
- Sunflower – 4 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage
- Tate –3 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage, 1 road washed out
- Walthall – 100 homes damaged
- Wayne – 3 homes damaged
- Yazoo –1 home destroyed, 2 homes major damage, 1 business destroyed, 2 businesses major damage, 1 public road major damage
Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.