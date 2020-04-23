MEMA releases initial damage report for April 22-23 severe weather

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released its initial damage report for the April 22-23 severe weather event.

There are more than 35,000 customers without power across the state. No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this tmie.

As of this morning, three counties have submitted official damage reports to MEMA. Further damage assessments will be conducted throughout the next several days.

(Not all three counties are listed below)

Pike – An estimated 20 homes are damaged/inaccessible. Estimated 40 roads closed due to debris and/or damage

For those that sustained damage during the April 22-23 severe weather, you’re encouraged to report that damage using our citizen self-reporting tool: https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrackcsr/