MEMA releases preliminary damage report from April 23-24 severe storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe storms on April 23-24, 2021.
One storm-related death was reported in Pearl River County. One person was injured in George County, and another was injured in Stone County.
During the severe weather, MEMA officials said swift-water rescues took place in Wilkinson County without incident. At this time, there have been no resource requests made to the state.
The following counties have reported damage to MEMA:
- George -1 home
- Perry – 1 home
- Stone– 3 homes
- Wilkinson – 21 homes, 1 public building