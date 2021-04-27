MEMA releases preliminary damage report from April 23-24 severe storms

Tree falls on power lines on Lindsey Lane in Brandon

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe storms on April 23-24, 2021.

One storm-related death was reported in Pearl River County. One person was injured in George County, and another was injured in Stone County.

During the severe weather, MEMA officials said swift-water rescues took place in Wilkinson County without incident. At this time, there have been no resource requests made to the state.

The following counties have reported damage to MEMA: