MEMA releases preliminary damage report from Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received damage reports from affected counties due to the severe weather that impacted the state starting February 10-14. At the time of the report, the Pearl River is expected to crest at 37.5 feet on Monday.

On Saturday, February 15, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries executed 159 door to door knocks and were able to alert 510 individuals of the flood in an effort to evacuate the areas.

The MDWFP Special Response Team is assisting the city of Jackson and surrounding areas this weekend to help residents affected by the flooding of the Pearl River. #jxnflooding #jxn pic.twitter.com/pJUKowlKiy — MDWFP (@MDWFPonline) February 16, 2020

The Office of Homeland Security also performed four assisted evacuations during the day Saturday, in Edwards and Terry in Hinds County. No evacuations were needed Saturday night.

At the time of this release, 18 counties submitted damage reports to MEMA. Four injuries were reported.

The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and can change as MEMA receives additional reports and assessments:

Attala: Flash flooding

Flash flooding Carroll: Flash flooding, four roads closed

closed Clay: 130 homes affected; eight roads with damage; 10 roads closed

130 homes affected; eight roads with damage; 10 roads closed Copiah: Five roads closed, 120 sandbags distributed; 14 roads affected impacting 83 homes; two high water vehicles deployed to Hinds County

Five roads closed, 120 sandbags distributed; 14 roads affected impacting 83 homes; two high water vehicles deployed to Hinds County Greene: four homes minor damage

four homes minor damage Grenada: four injuires due to hydroplaning; 10 homes affected; two roads destroyed, six roads with minor damage.

four injuires due to hydroplaning; 10 homes affected; two roads destroyed, six roads with minor damage. Leake: 23 homes damaged; 12 roads damage; levee breach with five homes evacuated

23 homes damaged; 12 roads damage; levee breach with five homes evacuated Leflore: 10 roads closed due to debris and flooding

10 roads closed due to debris and flooding Lowneds: 10 homes damaged, 15 roads closed due to flooding

Washington: 17 homes damaged, one road with major damage

Yazoo: 30 homes damaged, 15 roads closed; 12 people displaced

Resource Requests:

Attala: 5,000 sandbags

Calhoun: 5,000 sandbags

Clay: 3 units of sandbags

Greene: Area coordinator, drone

Grenada: 5,000 sandbags

Hinds: Sandbags, tarps

Leake: 5,000 sandbags

Rankin: 10,000 sandbags

Yazoo: Shelter, 5,000 sandbags, 40 tarps

Copiah County EMA, Yazoo County EMA, Smith County EMA and the Florence Fire Department deployed high water rescue vehicles to assist affected flooded counties.

Road Closures:

Attala: County EMA reports 5 roads are closed due to flooding

Bolivar: MS 448 between Gilbert Rd. and White Oak St.

Carroll: CR 31 bridge washed out and CR 272 sink hole

Choctaw: 4 roads closed due to flooding

Copiah: Hopewell Rd. and Gatesville Rd.

Simpson: Hopewell Rd. and Gatesville Rd. on the Copiah/Simpson line

Hinds: Following road closures are set to end: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 12:00 AM US 80 ramp to State St. / US 51 Eastbound US 80 ramp to State St. / US 51 Westbound I-20 ramp to State St. EX 45B Westbound I-20 ramp to Gallatin St. / State St. EX 45 Eastbound I-55 ramp to State St. / Gallatin St. EX 92B Northbound I-20 ramp to Gallatin St. EX 45A Westbound I-55 at Savannah St. / Daniel Lake Blvd. EX 90A – Northbound, right lane blocked The entrance ramp from Daniel Lake Blvd. to I-55 Northbound will also be closed. West Frontage Rd. between McDowell Rd. and Daniel Lake both directions East Frontage Rd. between Savannah St. and McDowell Rd. both directions Barricades will remain in place along Frontage Rd. at I-55 with water expected to stand in these areas for the next 2-3 days.

Holmes: County EMA reports 2 roads currently closed

Jones: MS 184 between Jordan Dr. and Dry Swamp Rd., the bridge at Dry Swamp on Highway 184 has closed due to damage from severe flash flooding

Leake: MS 427 at MS 16 closed until Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 8:00 AM

Leflore: County EMA reports 5 roads closed due to flooding

Pontotoc: 4 roads closed due to flooding

Warren: Hwy 80E of Vicksburg near Hwy 27 was washed out and damaged due to flash flooding

Washington: Club 17 Rd. from end of blacktop to Jeff Davis Rd., Lowes Rd. east of Beauchamp

Shelters:

Hinds: Jackson Police Academy 3000 St. Charles St. Jackson, MS OPEN

The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices is online at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/