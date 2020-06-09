MEMA releases preliminary damage report from Tropical Storm Cristobal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday evening just east of Grand Isle, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, wind gusts exceeded 60 mph at times along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and average rainfall totals ranged from 6-8 inches in these coastal locations with locally higher amounts.
At this time, Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties are the only counties that have submitted official damage reports to MEMA. One home was affected in Jackson County. In Harrison County, one home was affected and 10 business buildings experienced minor damage. No injuries have been reported.
Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.
