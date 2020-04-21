MEMA releases update on deadly Easter tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an updated report on the deadly tornadoes that hit the state on April 12, 2020. The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes.

EF-0 2 EF-1 7 EF-2 3 EF-3 1 EF-4 2

At this time, 34 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. Over 1,400 homes were impacted statewide by the Easter Sunday severe weather event. Additionally, over 80 businesses across the state were impacted.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

Bolivar – 51

– 51 Carroll –2

–2 Chickasaw – 15

– 15 Clarke –35

–35 Coahoma – 37

– 37 Covington – 297

– 297 Grenada – 112

– 112 Humphreys – 4

– 4 Jasper – 80

80 Jefferson Davis – 164

– 164 Jones – 386

– 386 Lafayette – 12

– 12 Lawrence – 47

– 47 Marion – 1

– 1 Newton – 13

– 13 Panola – 55

– 55 Rankin –1

–1 Smith – 16

– 16 Sunflower – 11

– 11 Tallahatchie – 20

– 20 Tate – 12

– 12 Walthall – 23

– 23 Yalobusha – 11

– 11 Yazoo – 7

Residents can still self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found here: www.msema.org/contact/crisistrackcsr/