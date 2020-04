MEMA releases updated damage report for Easter Sunday storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. No additional fatalities have been reported, so the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 12.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

Carroll – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

4 fatalities Jones – 3 fatalities

3 fatalities Lawrence – 2 fatalities

2 fatalities Panola – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 16,000 without power in the state. At this time, 32 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 32 counties are listed below)

Carroll –2

–2 Chickasaw – 15

– 15 Clarke –22

–22 Covington – 200

– 200 Grenada – 36

– 36 Humphreys – 4

– 4 Jasper – 64

64 Jefferson Davis – 205

– 205 Jones – 138

– 138 Lafayette – 3

– 3 Lawrence – 23

– 23 Marion – 1

– 1 Newton – 13

– 13 Panola – 30

– 30 Rankin –1

–1 Smith – 16

– 16 Sunflower – 4

– 4 Tate – 8

– 8 Yazoo – 7

Statewide Total Homes Impacted = 792

Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.

For those interested in volunteering, visit www.volunteermississippi.ms.gov to fill out a volunteer registration form.