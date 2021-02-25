MEMA releases updated damage report from winter storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an updated damage report list on Thursday after the winter storms affected the state throughout the week of February 15, 2021. There have been five storm-related deaths reported statewide:

Warren County – 2

Lafayette County – 1

Neshoba County – 1

Oktibbeha County – 1

The official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:

Adams County – 113 homes; 5 businesses

Chickasaw County – 9 businesses/farms

Clay County – 7 businesses/farms

Copiah County – 2 homes affected; 2 businesses

Grenada County – 23 homes affected; 2 businesses

Jefferson Davis County – 1 home

Kemper County – 3 homes

Leake County – 7 homes affected; 2 farms

Marshall County – 1 home affected; 1 business

Oktibbeha County – 2 homes

Smith County – 9 homes affected; 1 business

Warren County – 10 homes

Washington County – 15,750 homes affected because of water supply issues

Yazoo County – 1 home

Currently, MEMA has delivered and/or is processing the following requested resources:

Bottles of Water – 333,714

Tarps – 310

MEMA leaders said the agency is also working with counties to assess reported damage. Those damage assessments will be used to determine if the state is eligible for federal public assistance for local and state governments.

Courtesy: MEMA

If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages you to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.