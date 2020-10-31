MEMA releases updated preliminary damage report from Hurricane Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Following Hurricane Zeta’s landfall, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released an updated preliminary damage report on southeastern counties affected by the severe weather.

The following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:

Forrest County : Total Homes Impacted: 12

: Hancock County : Total Homes Impacted: 165 Total Businesses Impacted: 17

: Harrison County : Total Homes Impacted: 997 Total Public Roads Impacted: 40 Total Public Buildings Impacted: 42

: Jackson County : Total Homes Impacted: 91

: Perry County : Total Homes Impacted: 9 Public Roads Impacted: 1

: Stone County Total Homes Impacted: 37 Total Public Roads Impacted: 2 Total Businesses Impacted: 2

Wayne County : Total Homes Impacted: 9 Total Public Roads Impacted: 1

:

MEMA continues to work directly with Local County EMA Directors to assess further the damage caused by this tropical system. Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.

Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

