MEMA releases updated report on April 19 severe weather event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an updated report on the April 19, 2020 severe weather. No additional fatalities have been reported, so there remains only one storm-related death from Marion County.

The National Weather Service in Jackson says the EF-4 tornado reached winds of 170 mph, with a path of 54.2 miles long and a max width of 1 ¼ miles. The violent tornado began in southeastern Walthall County and tracked east/northeast through Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties before dissipating in western Perry County.

At this time, nine counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

Amite – 7 homes damaged/affected

– 7 homes damaged/affected Forrest – 8 homes damaged

– 8 homes damaged Hancock – 10 homes damaged/affected

– 10 homes damaged/affected Jackson – 1 home destroyed, 1 farm building destroyed

– 1 home destroyed, 1 farm building destroyed Lamar – 1 home and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 8 homes and 7 mobile homes with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed

– 1 home and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 8 homes and 7 mobile homes with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed Marion – Estimated 20 homes damaged, 1 Fire Station on Hurricane Creek Road destroyed

– Estimated 20 homes damaged, 1 Fire Station on Hurricane Creek Road destroyed Perry – 3 homes damaged

– 3 homes damaged Smith – 1 home with major damage

– 1 home with major damage Walthall – 10 homes damaged/affected

For those that sustained damage during the April 19 severe weather, you’re encouraged to report that damage using our citizen self-reporting tool: https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrackcsr/