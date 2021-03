PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced an additional storm-related death from February’s winter storms.

According to MEMA, the death was reported in Simpson County. Statewide, there have been a total of six confirmed storm-related fatalities.

Warren County – 2

Lafayette County – 1

Neshoba County – 1

Oktibbeha County – 1

Simpson County – 1

MEMA has distributed more than 500,000 bottles of water during these last two weeks.