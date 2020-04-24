MEMA to open Disaster Assistance Centers for Easter storm victims

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and the United Methodist Community on Relief (UMCOR) will open three Disaster Assistance Centers. The centers will be in the counties that were declared federal disasters following the deadly Easter tornadoes on April 12.

These Disaster Assistance Centers will serve the neighbors in Jefferson Davis, Covington and Jones Counties as they apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

“COVID-19 has complicated our disaster assistance response. Typically our federal partners would be on the ground to assist applicants. Because of the pandemic, FEMA is working virtually and encouraging affected residents to apply online or via telephone. However, we know that not all Mississippians have access to internet, computers or even phones. MEMA is here to bridge the gap to ensure every single eligible storm victim has the chance to apply for valuable assistance to help them rebuild their lives,” says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel.

The Disaster Assistance Centers will open on Monday, April 27. The centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The centers will be closed on Sunday.

DISASTER ASSISTANCE CENTERS

Covington County:

Seminary United Methodist Church 208 Pine Street, Seminary, MS 39479 601-577-6049



Jefferson Davis County:

LL Roberts United Methodist Church 247 General Robert E Blount Dr., Bassfield, MS 39421 601-317-5960



Jones County

Antioch United Methodist Church 845 Lower Myrick Road, Laurel, MS 39443 662-660-2553



Before arriving to a Disaster Assistance Center, neighbors are asked to have the following information below:

Social Security Number

You, another adult member or minor child in your household must have a Social Security number. You or they must also be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

If you don’t have a Social Security number, read the article How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card. You will get instructions on what to do and what documents you will need.

Once you have your number, you may come back to DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA at one of the phone numbers above to apply.

Insurance Information

Describe the type(s) of insurance coverage you have. This could include coverage under policies like homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance.

Damage Information

Describe the damage caused by the disaster. Include the type of disaster (like flood, hurricane, or earthquake) and the type of dwelling or vehicle (like a condo, mobile home or house, or a car or truck).

Financial Information

Provide your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.

Contact Information

Provide the address and phone number of the property where the damage occurred and the address and phone number of where we can reach you now.

Direct Deposit Information (optional)

If approved, we can deposit your funds directly into your bank account. You just need to provide the following banking information: