JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) warned neighbors about a scam circulating via text message.

MEMA said the message falsely claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving out $800 vouchers. Currently, the state is not under a major disaster declaration due to the winter storm.

They assured that if federal assistance is available, MEMA will share the information.