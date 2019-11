Jackson State University has temporarily suspended several members of the Prancing J-Settes and Sonic Boom because of hazing allegations.

The members are suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

L.A. Warren, Media Relations Specialist for JSU, said, “Because JSU does not condone such behavior, strict policies are imposed to maintain a safe environment that promotes academic excellence.”