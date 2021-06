JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A memorial will be held for former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks. The 81-year-old died on Wednesday due to complications from a stroke.

The Danks family will have a Memorial Gathering at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The memorial will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This will be a come and go event.

Danks served as Jackson mayor from 1977 to 1989.