RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – People in the metro area flocked to the Ross Barnett Reservoir for Memorial Day.

“We work a lot so it’s always good to have that one day to just sit out and relax in a safe environment where you can just kick back, enjoy the breeze and put your hair in the wind,” said Zemarion Meeks.

People said they wanted to enjoy the day with family and friends, while also remembering the reason for the holiday.

“The Rez is the place where everybody has fun, and everybody becomes a big family,” said Patrick Curtis.

“We decided to get together, my family and my in-laws. But at the same time, keep memorial day in mind and what today is about as far as being able to remember what sacrifices were made for us to be able to enjoy time amongst each other like this,” said Edgar Alvarez.

Reservoir Police predicted this weekend would be a busy one on the water.