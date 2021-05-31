Memorial Day at the Ross Barnett Reservoir

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Everyone seemed to be having a blast on Memorial Day but folks say the real meaning of this holiday isn’t overshadowed by the fun.

The day is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by serving our country and Nic Butts did so. “I want to pay my respects to everyone that served our country to allow us to be free to do the things that we’ve been able to do because of them.”

This holiday hits different for some. Carlos May and his wife have many family members they honor on this day. Like Carlos May, Former State Representative Rita Martinson, whose late husband served, honors family.

“It’s very important to me to celebrate Memorial Day also because I have an uncle who was in pearl harbor when it was bombed,” said Martinson.

Memoria Day is to pay tribute to those who lost their lives while serving, but it’s never a bad time to show appreciation to those that served who are still with us.

Commander Connie Joe Hontzas, a veteran with the Mississippi National Guard says he is “proud that [he] was able to give 33 years of [his] life to my country.”

To all, living and deceased, who fought for our freedom, thank you.