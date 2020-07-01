Memorial held for 14-year-old Stephen Barber

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family, friends and teachers joined together to remember the life of 14-year-old Stephen Barber Jr. He was hit and killed while riding a dirt bike in Jackson on June 24.

At the prayer vigil Wednesday, loved ones silently walked around the Peeples Middle School property in his honor.

“When I found out the news, it was just disappointing because I never expected him to go this fast,” said Barber Jr.’s friend, Avaunte Griffin.

For one hour, prayers were lifted up as groups walked together in Barber Jr’s honor.

Barber played basketball and wore the Number 3. In his honor, there were three prayer stations, and people walked three times around the school.

Afterwords, his teammates shared memories about their friend and what they will miss most.

“We always used to go to his games. He was the best player in the game,” said Katasha Springer.

“We was always by each others side. We were always with each other. We’d stick together through anything,” said Jaquavious Jones.

“He was just like my little brother and its very disappointing to see him gone,” expressed Griffin.

Barber Jr.’s mother said she’s very grateful for the support of the school and his friends. After the walk she was presented flowers, a cash donation and a large picture of Stephen that will hang inside the school.

LATEST STORIES: