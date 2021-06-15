Memorial held for former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison to remember the life of former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks. He passed away on Wednesday due to complications from a stroke.

The 81-year-old served as mayor for 12 years. He was first elected in 1977. Danks also served as a municipal judge in Madison.

His longtime friend, Guy Bowering, said, “Dale had sort of a magnetism about him. If he was in a room, you knew he was there. Some people have that aura about them, that they can do that. People gravitated towards him just because of who he was.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorials in Danks’ name be made to Cops Pops in Madison, the Webster Animal Shelter in Madison or an animal shelter of your choice.