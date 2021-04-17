Memorial service held for fallen Jefferson Davis Co. deputy

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – The funeral of Jefferson Davis County deputy Thomas Patrick Barnes was held Saturday. Deputy Barnes passed away in the line of duty one week ago.

The 51-year-old died in a car crash on April 10 while responding to a call. Family members said Barnes always wanted to become an officer of the law and finally got the chance in 2016.

They said he wanted to be a law enforcement officer no matter what.

“He said he tried and they turned him down he said ima try again and he said sooner or later they gone get me in,” said Greta Katrina.

Barnes leaves behind his wife, four children and two grandchildren. The department said they’ll always be there for his family.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office has only lost two other deputies in the line of duty. The said Barnes will continue to be honored by the department and those who knew him.