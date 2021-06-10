Memorial tribute to commemorate 58th anniversary of assassination of Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rena Evers-Everette, the daughter slain civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers, will host a memorial tribute Saturday, June 12, on the 58th commemoration of her father’s assassination.

The memorial will also honor the life and contributions of her uncle, the late Charles Evers. He was the brother of Medgar and succeeded him as field secretary of the Mississippi NAACP.

The memorial will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the historic Medgar Wiley Evers home located at 2332 Margaret Walker Alexander Drive in Jackson.

Medgar served as the first field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP from 1954 until the time of his death when he was assassinated in the driveway of his home in 1963.