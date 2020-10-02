Memphis rapper ‘Big 30’ arrested in Brookside on Felony drug charges

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside police officers arrested a Memphis rapper traveling from Atlanta to Memphis on felony drug charges early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Brookside Narcotics Interdiction officers stopped a Ford Expedition rental car traveling westbound on I-22 near Cherry Avenue. The driver was identified as Leaton Foster of Decatur, Ga and the passenger was identified as Rodney “Big 30” White of Memphis, Tenn.

Upon investigation, officers learned the two were headed to Memphis from Atlanta and recovered more than $17,000 in cash, a loaded Glock 40 handgun, controlled substances: Promethazine & Codeine, and marijuana individually packaged for sale.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Brookside jail pending numerous felony charges, Brookside Police Department reports.

According to authorities, White is a known gang member from Memphis, Tenn., and a rapper who goes by the name “Big 30.” White has pending state and federal charges from Tennessee and is being held pending federal extradition. He has been charged with felony possession of first-degree marijuanna, drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm, with additional federal charges pending.

Federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Attorneys office are assisting Brookside Agents with this case. No further information is available for release at this time.

