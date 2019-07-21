Men steal over $1k in Walmart electronics, got away

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton Police want the public’s help in identifying three thieves, wanted for felony shoplifting.

Police say the incident was caught on Clinton Walmart cameras Sunday, at around 5 a.m., showing the men stealing electronic merchandise “after forcing entry into a display case.”

The thieves got away with over $1,000 in electronics, including Beats by Dre headphones and Apple earbuds.

The three drove away from the store in a dark-colored sedan.

Should anyone recognize the men, contact the Clinton Police Dept. at (601) 924-5252, Central Miss. Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or visit the website at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com where your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.