Men wanted for questioning in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking two men for questioning in separate criminal investigations.

Investigators said Donnie Darrin Jefcoat is a suspect in a grand larceny case. They said tools and equipment were stolen from a home on John Hill Road.

Donnie Darrin Jefcoat

The other man wanted for questioning is Andrew Jordan Vermilyea. He is a suspect in a credit card fraud case involving a former employer.

Andrew Jordan Vermilyea

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with knowledge on their to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

