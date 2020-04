JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - You heard about the Freshman 15, but what about the COVID 15? With stress snacking up and gym workouts down during the coronavirus outbreak, you might start noticing a mid-section bulge that was not there before. Add working from home with easy kitchen access in the mix and you may find yourself with a couple extra pounds. In that case, here’s what you can do to avoid gaining weight during lockdown.

With chips, popcorn, and ice cream, many people are finding comfort in binging on junk food during these stressful times, but how can you avoid gaining the COVID 15 pounds? First, stay hydrated. A study out of the University of Michigan found that poor hydration is associated with higher body mass index and filling up on water can prevent overeating.