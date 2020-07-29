Mental health experts in Flowood see uptick of depression patients

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 has taken a toll on some patients’ physical health – but even among those who don’t have it – it can take a toll on your mental health.

Staff at Precise Research Center in Flowood say depression is spiking.

“We’ve definitely seen more and more depression patients,” said Makenzi Brinson, Precise Research Center Marketing Director. “I think especially with the numbers being up in unemployment from COVID that has taken a toll on people’s mental health.”

Quarantining can contain the spread but experts said it can also induce situational depression.

“You get rid of self care sometimes it’s harder to have the motivation to get up and even shower in the morning,” Katie Thornburg, a Clinical Research Coordinator. “Well, if you’re stuck at home anyways you’re almost putting yourself into that depressive episode.”

One patient who wished to remain anonymous said that both before and during the pandemic, Precise has always been helpful to combat her depression.

“The staff at Precise Research Center have always been so kind to me,” the patient said. “I really appreciate their welcoming environment, I can truly say that I’ve received so much help from each visit.”

Thornburg said that self care is vital during quarantine.

“Put on your bathing suit and go sit in your backyard and act like you’re on the beach,” Thornburg said. “Even opening up the blinds in your house letting that sunlight in is gonna make a huge difference on your mood.”

She added that self care is all about you and no one else.

