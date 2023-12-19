HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Key Elementary say a mentorship program with the ‘Friends of Jackson’ is teaching them how to excel in school, be respectful to their peers and make better decisions.

Brittany Bowman founded the mentorship program a year ago.

“We teach them morals, values, academic excellence and we teach them about having a trade,” said Bowman.

Fifth grader, Taylor Jordan, says she and her peers have been making gifts for the homeless.

She says she is happy to give back to the less fortunate.

Mentee Kingston Gilbert also says students have been learning to “say no to drugs.”

This year, the ‘Friends of Jackson’ mentorship program added a speech choir that’s lead by Dr. Janice Neal-Vincent.

“If we could change the trajectory of one student, we’ve done more than what we could have done if we had not done anything,” said Bowman.